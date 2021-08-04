Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.57.

EMR traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. 88,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,011. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

