Eminer (EM) Trading 22.5% Higher This Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $2.22 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.