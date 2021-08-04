Empty Set Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $332,258.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $38.07 million and $332,258.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

