Enable Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,980 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical daily volume of 337 put options.

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,407. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.2% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.