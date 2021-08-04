Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,820. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

