Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 5.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Enbridge worth $99,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 239,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. 178,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,820. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

