Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.12.

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$100.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

