Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.06

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.06 and last traded at $131.06, with a volume of 2587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

