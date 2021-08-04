Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELEZY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.