Enecuum (ENQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $272,742.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Enecuum has a market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $272,742.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00842469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,701,546 coins and its circulating supply is 190,451,539 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

