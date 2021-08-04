Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Enel Chile worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 27.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 656,124 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.