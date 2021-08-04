Energi Hits Market Cap of $63.88 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $63.88 million and approximately $293,770.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00259014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,415,656 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

