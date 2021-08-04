Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

