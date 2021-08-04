Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.00 by Berenberg Bank

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Engie in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.51 ($18.25).

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock opened at €11.48 ($13.51) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.81. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.