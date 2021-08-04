EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $272.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

