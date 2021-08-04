EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of EnPro Industries worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

