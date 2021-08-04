EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of EnPro Industries worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NPO opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.