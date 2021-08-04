EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.160-$5.500 EPS.

NYSE:NPO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,210. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

