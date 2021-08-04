Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.41

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.41 and last traded at $124.21, with a volume of 935781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

