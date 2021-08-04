Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 946,625 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

