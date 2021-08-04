Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance Sells 304 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 4,882,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,556. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.