Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance Sells 304 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 4,882,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,556. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

