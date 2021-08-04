EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. 212,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

