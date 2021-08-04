EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,453. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.73. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

