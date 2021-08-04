Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362 over the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equillium by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

