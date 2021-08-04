Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.920-$27.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.62 billion-$6.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.Equinix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $874.16.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $820.31 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 215.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

