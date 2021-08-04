Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

