Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CUBI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,219. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $14,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.