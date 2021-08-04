Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

