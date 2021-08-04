Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

WWW opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

