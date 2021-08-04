Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MRC Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MRC Global in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE MRC opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.