Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 4th (BOSS, CBK, ENGI, EOAN, GLJ, HDD, IFXA, O2D, PRU, RHM)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 4th:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €40.70 ($47.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €43.50 ($51.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.20 ($7.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

