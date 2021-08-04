Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 4th (BOSS, CBK, ENGI, EOAN, GLJ, HDD, IFXA, O2D, PRU, RHM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 4th:

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €40.70 ($47.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

was given a €43.50 ($51.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.20 ($7.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

