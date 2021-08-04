Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

