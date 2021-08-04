Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.54. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

