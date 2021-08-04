Eric J. Edell Sells 1,736,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $100,734,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,555,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

