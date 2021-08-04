Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $41.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.99 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $91.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $133.42 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $163.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $402.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

