Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.81.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.