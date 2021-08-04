Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

