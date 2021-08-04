Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,881. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

