Ethereum Gold 24-Hour Volume Tops $246.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $399,922.16 and approximately $246.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

