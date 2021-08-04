EtherGem Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $294,685.76 and approximately $513.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00821153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00092426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042125 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

