Ethernity Chain Price Tops $11.13 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00028169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $124.74 million and $77.37 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.00901520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00095373 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,103 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.