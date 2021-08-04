Ethverse Hits Market Capitalization of $520,973.67 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $520,973.67 and $59,677.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00440901 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00797064 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,174,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,083,955 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

