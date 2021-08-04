ETNA Network (ETNA) Market Cap Tops $1.82 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.82 million and $736,651.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

