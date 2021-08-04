EUNO 24-Hour Volume Tops $753.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. EUNO has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $753.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.01127652 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,276,729,633 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

