European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $826.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.79) and last traded at GBX 823 ($10.75), with a volume of 156442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($10.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £874.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.90.

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

