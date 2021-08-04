Evan Spiegel Sells 333,270 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

SNAP traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,317,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729,041. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

