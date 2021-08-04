Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Everbridge worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 36.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

