Evercore ISI Raises BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target to $95.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 257.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
BYSI stock traded up $16.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,095,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,179. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
