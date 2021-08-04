Evercore ISI Raises BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target to $95.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 257.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

BYSI stock traded up $16.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,095,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,179. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

