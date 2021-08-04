Everest Market Capitalization Achieves $36.08 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $36.08 million and approximately $665,096.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,331.78 or 0.99918484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.00846710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

