Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $259.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.71. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.88.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

