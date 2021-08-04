Everex (EVX) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Everex has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $348,002.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

